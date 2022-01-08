Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $24,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

JLL opened at $257.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.78. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.09 and a 1-year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.