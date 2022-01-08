Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 79.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,425 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Evergy by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Evergy by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

