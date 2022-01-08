Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.3% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 82,439 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.34.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $314.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $212.03 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.