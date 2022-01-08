Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 494 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 51.9% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 170,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 698,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $98,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,060,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $999,083,000 after purchasing an additional 626,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 554,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,457,000 after purchasing an additional 230,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $172.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

