Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.5% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $58,198,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $6,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average is $152.45. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

