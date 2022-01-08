UBS Group Lowers Southern (NYSE:SO) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim raised Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $5,124,975. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after acquiring an additional 471,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after buying an additional 194,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

