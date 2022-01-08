Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 184,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,889,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

