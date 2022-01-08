Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Declines By 23.7%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BWAC opened at $10.22 on Friday. Better World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $298,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Better World Acquisition by 75.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

