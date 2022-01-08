DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $570.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $576.00 to $570.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $582.50.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $471.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $576.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

