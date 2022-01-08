Furucombo (COMBO) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $284,041.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00079132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.82 or 0.07632145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00075251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.00 or 0.99977177 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007255 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,900,912 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

