Furucombo Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $284,041.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00079132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.82 or 0.07632145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00075251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.00 or 0.99977177 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,900,912 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

