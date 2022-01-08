CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMAX. Cowen began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CareMax has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Get CareMax alerts:

Shares of CareMax stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareMax has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $16,068,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.