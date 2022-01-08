All Sports Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 96.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 165.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

