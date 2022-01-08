Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $406,008.80 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $406,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $398,574.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $505,054.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $33.11 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $57.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,860,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

