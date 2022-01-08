Analysts Set Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) PT at $14.50

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. cut their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after buying an additional 996,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

