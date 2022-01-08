Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells 5,007 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $41.56 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 197.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

