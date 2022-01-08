Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells 5,007 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $41.56 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.