Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $37.44

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.44, but opened at $36.30. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 23,677 shares changing hands.

GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

