Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $45.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

VNO stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,217,000 after acquiring an additional 349,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,336,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,197,000 after purchasing an additional 562,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

