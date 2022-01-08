Analysts Set Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Target Price at $14.50

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. reduced their target price on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $138,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $34.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

