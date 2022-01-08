Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $3.57

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.47. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 23,890 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on SVM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $605.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after buying an additional 774,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after buying an additional 924,795 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 526,256 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 783,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 642,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.