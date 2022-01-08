Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0118 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $9.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 71.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSBR. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

