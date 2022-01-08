Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “
Shares of VSTA stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,008,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 222,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 58,948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
