Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($999.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,008,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 222,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 58,948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

