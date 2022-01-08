Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $100.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 140,585 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.