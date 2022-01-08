Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

VCYT stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

