FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2,940.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 185,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 46,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

