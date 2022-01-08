Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $119.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day moving average of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

