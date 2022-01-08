Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 262 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,597.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,728.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,767.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,005.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.