Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,915 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.70% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,791,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,443 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

