Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Stephens upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.86. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

