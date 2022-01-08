Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSEM opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

