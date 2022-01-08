Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

POFCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.