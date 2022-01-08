Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) PT at C$40.78

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 target price on shares of CAE and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Get CAE alerts:

TSE:CAE opened at C$32.24 on Wednesday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$27.72 and a 1 year high of C$42.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.94.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.