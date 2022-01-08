Truist Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $360.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.71.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $289.77 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $328.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.28. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

