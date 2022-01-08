ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of ICL opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

