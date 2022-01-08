LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Get LumiraDx alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMDX. Evercore ISI began coverage on LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on LumiraDx in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LMDX opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.56. LumiraDx has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LumiraDx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LumiraDx (LMDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.