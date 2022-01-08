LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Shares of LIQT opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. LiqTech International has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $77,916.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 12,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $76,070.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

