Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

HROW has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow Health will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HROW. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business.

