Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

HONE opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

