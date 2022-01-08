D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $98,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at $25,209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

