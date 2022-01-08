ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

IO stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.