Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 296,019 shares.The stock last traded at $11.16 and had previously closed at $11.41.

ARBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,400,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

