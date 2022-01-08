Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Up 4.7%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. 28,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,387,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENIC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 23.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 28.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 773,166 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 107.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 36.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 561,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 137,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

