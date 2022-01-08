TransAlta’s (TA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.50 target price on the stock.

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

TSE:TA opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.67. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.04.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

