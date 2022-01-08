Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRMRF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

