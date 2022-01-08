First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

