Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

DCRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.80.

DCRN stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 50.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 50,541 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 25.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 200,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 29.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,156,000 after acquiring an additional 439,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (DCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.