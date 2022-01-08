Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $172.27 or 0.00409846 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $15.77 million and approximately $414,910.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00079261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.94 or 0.07638926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00075165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.14 or 0.99824567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007225 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 91,553 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

