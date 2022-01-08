Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells 4,178 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATEN opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.