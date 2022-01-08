Abcam (LON:ABC) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,640 ($22.10) target price on the stock.

ABC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($18.19) to GBX 1,400 ($18.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($22.23) to GBX 1,800 ($24.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,528 ($20.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 1,234 ($16.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($23.72). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,675.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,525.38.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

