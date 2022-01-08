Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Price Target to GBX 55

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 55 ($0.74) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, raised their price objective on Mercia Asset Management from GBX 49 ($0.66) to GBX 52 ($0.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 39.75 ($0.54) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £174.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mercia Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 44 ($0.59).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Mercia Asset Management’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

In other Mercia Asset Management news, insider Mark Andrew Payton purchased 12,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,861.34 ($6,550.79).

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

